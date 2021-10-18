Barbara K. Morrison

By
Star News Group Staff
-
142 views
Barbara K. Morrison

Barbara K. Morrison, 87, of Fairway Mews, Spring Lake Heights passed away Sunday October 10, 2021 at her home surrounded by her loving family. Barbara was blessed to have loving neighbors and a loving caretaker to help her daily so that she was able to remain in her home until her last breath

Star News Group Logo

This article is available to subscribers only. To access the complete content, please log in or subscribe.