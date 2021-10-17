WALL TOWNSHIP — The Old Wall Historical Society celebrated its 50th anniversary on Saturday with a full day of festivities at the Allgor-Barkalow Homestead Museum.

The event featured a civil war reenactment, artillery demonstrations and historical exhibits, as well as pumpkin painting, face painting and live music provided by the Just Killin’ Time Band.

De Hearn, president of the historical society, was pleased with the turnout of Saturday’s celebration.

“I think it’s great. People seem to be sticking around and that was our intention,” she said. “We have a great town and I think we should celebrate it.”

