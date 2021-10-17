WALL TOWNSHIP — An array of colorful kites soared through blue skies Saturday morning for the third annual Wall Township Family Kite Fest.
More than 50 families stopped by the fairgrounds at Wall Community Park for the kite fest, hosted by the town’s recreation department.
“It’s a great day. We got blessed with the weather today,” said Mike Thompson, recreation director.
For more on this story, read the next edition of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.
