Wall hosts Lenape on Senior Night

The Wall football team will host Lenape on Senior Night on Friday.

The Crimson Knights go into the game with a record of 2-3 this season and are coming off a loss to Donovan Catholic.

Wall has been impressive at home, however, defeating Toms River North and Colts Neck by a combined score of 71-6.

Lenape goes into the game against the Crimson Knights with a record of 2-4.

Manasquan heads to Toms River East

Manasquan will travel to Toms River East to face the Raiders 1 p.m. on Saturday. The game was originally scheduled for Friday night in Toms River.

The Warriors are 3-2 this season and are coming off a bye week.

Toms River East is 1-5 this season.