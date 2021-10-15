Walking Wednesday, a school tradition

BAY HEAD — Oct. 6 was National Walk to School day; over 40 children and 20 adults participated in walking to Bay Head Elementary School, led by Mayor Curtis carrying the Bay Head School flag.

“The walk was outstanding. That was our national walk to school day and our tenth anniversary of doing it. We do it every week, some of the children that live near the school get a ride to the clock tower, then we walk back to the school, so it’s pretty cool,” said the mayor.

In the Bay Head school district, walking Wednesday takes place each week beginning on Sept. 15 and will be held up to Thanksgiving, weather permitting. Following the winter, the walk starts back up again in March.

Each week students meet up for the walk at the clock tower on Bridge Avene in the municipal parking lot at 7:30 a.m., and they begin the walk to school at 7:40 a.m. as a community.

Students in grades kindergarten through eighth grade are welcome to participate in the walk each week.

Kathy Kimm, walking Wednesday chairwoman, told The Ocean Star, “we get about 30 kids each week; the walk is a little over a quarter-mile. We were very happy, especially last year during covid; it was something we could still do to especially keep some normalcy for the kids.”

