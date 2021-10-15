Residents urge council to purchase wetland-sensitive lot

BAY HEAD — A group of residents is asking the borough to purchase a private lot where the property owner plans to build a home.

Lot 13, Block 3 at 174 Twilight Road was purchased by Donald F. Burke Jr. and his wife Kaitlyn in 2016 with the intent of building a single-family house so they could raise their family in the borough.

Mr. Burke Jr. made an appeal regarding a Bay Head zoning officer’s determination that the lot lacked a 100-foot frontage on Warren Place, in November 2019. The planning board later granted the application in December of 2020, said Mr. Burke Sr.

Mr. Burke Sr. told The Ocean Star that the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection [DEP] has confirmed his son, Mr. Donald Burke Jr. is in full compliance with the permit it issued to him and with NJDEP regulations. Mr. Burke added that, “It is the largest privately owned property in Bay Head.”

A group of residents who object to Mr. Burke building on his lot have filed a lawsuit against the Bay Head Planning Board, as well as Mr. Burke Jr. and his wife.

