Board of education honors outstanding educator and students

BAY HEAD — Each month an outstanding student and staff member will be recognized publicly during the Bay Head School Board of Education meetings.

To kick off Octobers recognition, superintendent Mr. Steven W. Corso presented two fifth-grade students and a kindergarten educator with certificates of recognition.

Fifth-grade student Sean Brandle was recognized with the Considerate Student Certificate. “Sean is always a kind and caring student who goes above and beyond to help his peers and teachers when needed,” said Mr. Corso.

“It is evident that Sean really cares about others and has a passion for his school. We are very lucky to have Sean at the Bay Head School, as he exemplifies the qualities we look for in students.”

Cole Mayer received the Responsible Student Certificate, as he was not in attendance, he will be recognized during the next board of education meeting.

Kindergarten educator, Ms. AnnMarie Wisliceny received the Teacher Recognition Certificate. In September Ms. Wisliceny began her 31st year as teacher, said Mr. Corso.

“AnnMarie has taught many different grades throughout her career here in Bay Head, and started the aftercare program. She takes her roles very seriously and has a true passion for Bay Head School, it is my pleasure to recognize such an amazing teacher,” stated Mr. Corso.

