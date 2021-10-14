Six elementary schools compete in Antrim Olympics

POINT BEACH — Youngsters were once again given the opportunity to become award-winning athletes in this year’s G. Harold Antrim Elementary Olympic Night, held on Tuesday, Oct. 12.

The competition, featuring events like the relay race, the long jump and the 1,600-meter race has been a shore staple for over 30 years. Students from Brielle Elementary, Bay Head Elementary, St. Catharine, Lavallette Elementary, St. Peter’s and Antrim Elementary participated in the event, ranging from third to eighth grade.

“They [the students] have so much fun doing it, it’s a lot of friendly competition,” said Tara Weber, principal of Antrim Elementary School. “But, it also allows them to interact with other students besides the students in their school, and they look forward to it every single year.”

Due to the pandemic last year, the Antrim Olympics could not be held, which could explain why this year had the largest turnout ever, according to Ms. Weber.

Brielle eighth-grader Jackson Bramley, who placed second in the 100-meter race, and helped his team achieve victory in the 4 x 100 relay, hopes he can participate in the Antrim Olympics again.

“It was a lot of fun, even doing it, I’m sure everyone had a lot of fun,” Jackson told The Ocean Star. “When you cross that line, it feels really fun … I’d love to do it again.”

