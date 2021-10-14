New minister shatters ‘stained glass ceiling’

Cheers, congratulations and prayers went out to Molly J. Ramsey, the newly appointed minister for Point Pleasant Presbyterian Church, during her ordination and installation ceremony on Sunday, Oct. 10.

Rev. Ramsey is the first new minister to be installed at Point Pleasant Presbyterian in 31 years, and is the first ever woman to become minister of the church on Forman Avenue.

“We are thrilled for Molly, we are thrilled for Point Pleasant Presbyterian Church,” said Rev. Rachel A. Rhodes, who gave the ceremony’s sermon. “And we are thrilled to be worshipping our God together on this day.”

Rev. Ramsey had been working towards this moment for the last four years. She went through three years of education at Princeton Theological Seminary, gave her time to working in hospitals and interned with Morrisville Presbyterian Church in Pennsylvania, which attended the ceremony over Zoom.

“I feel honored and humbled; I’m excited,” Rev. Ramsey told The Ocean Star. “It’s a good day in the life of the church, and it’s a good day here in Point Pleasant.”

After prayers were read and congratulations were given to the new minister, a celebratory dinner was held at Point Pleasant Prep next door, featuring food catered by Max Devros.

“It’s great; it’s exciting,” Rev. Ramsey said of her new position. “I think I‘m most looking forward to seeing what God is calling this congregation to do, who God is calling this congregation to become and how God is calling this congregation to serve this community.”

