Sean Naschak 

By
Star News Group Staff
-
61 views

Sean Naschak of Point Pleasant Beach, passed away suddenly at his home on Friday, September 17, 2021.

Sean was born and raised in Bayonne until moving to Point Pleasant Beach where he lived the remainder of his life. He graduated from Jersey City State University with a degree in accounting. Sean was

Star News Group Logo

This article is available to subscribers only. To access the complete content, please log in or subscribe.