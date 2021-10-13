Council recognizes Brick Beach patrol for lifesaving efforts

BRICK TOWNSHIP — Current and former lifeguards of Brick Beach were honored during the township council meeting on Oct. 12 for a long standing tradition of excellence that included several life saving efforts this summer.

Presented with awards were lifeguards Robby Brown, Angelina Graham, John Prato and Recreation Director Dan Santaniello who were honored alongside Michael and Bobby Auriemma, former lifeguards who attempted to save three lives at Brick Beach in a circumstance that left one man deceased.

“We had a crazy week of riptides, and unfortunately one man had passed,” said Mayor Ducey during the meeting. “Our current and former lifeguards illustrate the long standing tradition of service and commitment, and I’d like to give special thanks to Michael and Bobby Auriemma, who are here with us today.”

