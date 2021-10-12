Neighbors and police save woman in distress in Metedeconk River

BRICK TOWNSHIP — Police saved a woman who fell into the Metedeconk River after neighbors reacted to calls for help heard on Saturday, Oct. 9.

At around 4:30 p.m, the 69-year-old woman, who has requested to remain anonymous, was on a dock checking on her boat before a forecasted storm when she slipped and fell into the water, according to Sgt. James Kelly.

Due to the frigid temperature of the water, the woman was fatigued quickly as she tried to swim to shore. She then called for help, and Gene Serpentelli reacted to the woman in distress and grabbed another person from his home, Natia Chachava, to help find her.

After calling out “Where are you?” Mr. Serpentelli was able to locate her struggling in the water near the dock, Sgt. Kelly stated.

