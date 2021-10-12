Madeline Dorothy Crowell Murray

By
Star News Group Staff
-
74 views

Madeline Dorothy Crowell Murray of Wall Township and formerly of Mantoloking, born to Ruby and Eugene Crowell, passed away Sunday, October 10, 2021. She was surrounded by love in her last moments, with all nine of her children; an honor they will cherish forever.

Maddie was born in Queens, New York and

Star News Group Logo

This article is available to subscribers only. To access the complete content, please log in or subscribe.