Susan Thompson (née Florio), 62 of Wall Township (formerly of Manasquan), passed away unexpectedly in her sleep on Friday October 8, 2021, at her home surrounded by her loving family. Susan was a fiercely loyal and loving wife and mother, dedicated grandmother, and friend; and she spent her lifetime in the service
This article is available to subscribers only. To access the complete content, please log in or subscribe.
A subscription to one of Star News Group's weekly newspapers provides in-depth local coverage of the communities you care about in southern Monmouth and northern Ocean counties.
Subscribe now —>
Not yet ready to subscribe?
No problem! Just register for our 14-day free trial, and enjoy digital access to exclusive local content, weekly e-Editions, extensive archives, and much, much more—with no credit card required!
Register now —>