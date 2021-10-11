Jersey Shore BBQ shuts down Belmar location

BELMAR — Jersey Shore BBQ’s flagship restaurant in Belmar Plaza has closed, according to a post on the company’s social media pages, but the company’s other locations will continue to operate.

In a message on Facebook and Instagram posted late on Saturday, Oct. 9, owners Dana and Doug Walsh stated that “it is with a heavy heart yet sound conscience that we announce the closing of our Belmar location” at 5 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 10.

“We opened in Belmar in 2010 and have endured this pandemic, lived and cried with y’all during and after Sandy, and met some of the finest and most loyal customers that any small business could ask for,” the owners said in a post.

Jersey Shore BBQ operated two other locations, one on Point Pleasant Beach on Arnold Avenue and the other in East Brunswick.

The Point Pleasant Beach restaurant, on Arnold Avenue, opened in what used to be the Coal House and Coal House Bistro in June.

