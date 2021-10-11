Brick man accused of killing his father in murder-for-hire situation

BRICK TOWNSHIP — A resident was indicted for the killing of his father in a murder-for-hire situation in 2019, announced the Ocean County Prosecutor’s office.

Mark J. Austin, 30, of Brick is charged in the new superseding indictment to have agreed to procure a payment or the promise of a payment of a monetary value for assistance in the crime. If this is proven beyond a reasonable doubt by the time of the trial it will result in life imprisonment without parole, according to Bryan Huntenburg of the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office.

Additional charges for Austin include and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose related to the death of his father Mark Richard Austin, 55, who was determined by the investigation to be beaten to death. Co-defendant, Jeray Melton, 30 of Salem City was originally indicted in connection with the murder, according Mr. Huntenburg.

Melton pleaded guilty during the investigation and is awaiting sentencing after he said that Austin had agreed to pay him a sum of the money in exchange for killing his father. It was determined by police to be a murder-for-hire situation and that Austin and Melton both conspired to kill Mr. Austin.

