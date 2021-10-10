Witches of Spring Lake take to their paddleboards

SPRING LAKE — Some 130 witches traded brooms for paddleboards on Saturday morning to participate in the annual Witches of Spring Lake Paddle for a Cause, a fundraiser for the activities of the Spring Lake Community House.



The witches — and some warlocks as well — gathered in Divine Park to paddle around Spring Lake, crossing carefully under its scenic bridges.

The picturesque spectacle was accompanied by recorded music provided by the Spring Lake Theater and Dance Academy — Halloween songs and the soundtrack of Mamma Mia, to promote its upcoming musical production. The dancers also staged a performance of their own, as the witches glided over the lake.

Anne Miele explained how she and her mother graduated from being past spectators of the event to seaworthy witches themselves this year.

“We’ve watched the witches paddle the past two years, and last year my mom said, ‘We’re going to learn how to paddle. We’re going to do this,’” Ms.Miele said.

“We had two lessons in the last three weeks and we got paddleboards and, well, here we are.” — SAMANTHA SKOLNICK

