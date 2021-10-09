Manasquan ‘pulls away’ from Point Beach lead at Intercoastal Tug

Despite the overcast and choppy waters, the Annual Intercoastal Tug was held this Saturday, Oct. 9. Point Pleasant Beach and Manasquan were both itching to break the 1-1 tie in the Third Annual Tug, but Manasquan came out on top at the very end.

Hundreds of residents came to see the competitive tug of war tournament, which consists of nine teams representing each town, and is held over from inlet to inlet using a rope that is 300 feet on each side.

Point Pleasant took an early 3-1 lead in the first half, leaving many Point Beachers confident they would continue to hold the trophy for at least another year.

Point Beach Mayor Paul Kanitra, who helped the Point Beach Alumni team win their round, was happy with the event’s turnout.

“We got really lucky with the weather,” Mayor Kanitra told The Ocean Star during the halftime. “We won our heat, the Point Beach Alums, so we’re proud of that and if we can take two out of the next four we’ll be in even better shape.”

However, the next round of heat was far more competitive than the first, with the win all coming down to the final heat.

After a tough struggle, the Manasquan football team pulled the Point Beach football team across the regulation line, making Manasquan the winner of the 3rd Annual Intercoastal Tug.