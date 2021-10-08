Wall faces big rematch game

The Wall football team will travel to Donovan Catholic on Friday for a rematch of the unofficial Shore Conference championship game last season.

The Crimson Knights head into the game with the Griffins with a 2-2 record with two convincing wins in a row over Toms River North and Colts Neck.

Donovan Catholic’s record is 1-4, but three of those losses came due to forfeit for using an ineligible player. The Griffins one loss on the field was against Rumson-Fair Haven.

Donovan Catholic is coming off a 34-9 win over St. John Vianney.

Last season Wall defeated Donovan Catholic 18-15 in the Shore Conference Championship pod final, stopping the Griffins with a goal-line stand in the final seconds.