Teams ready for matchups in Third Intracoastal Tug

Competitors and attendees will gather on both sides of the Manasquan Inlet this weekend for the third annual Manasquan Inlet Intracoastal Tug.

The event, which was last held prior to the coronavirus pandemic in October of 2019, is set for Saturday, Oct. 9 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. A rain date is scheduled for the following day, Oct. 10.

Participants from 18 teams will pull the 1,200-foot-long rope spanning the Manasquan River Inlet, in the hopes of gaining a victory for their side. The score going into this year’s event is tied, with Manasquan having won the tug in 2018 and Point Pleasant Beach in 2019. The competition on Oct. 9 will determine who gets the coveted Mayor’s Trophy.

ADVERTISEMENT

The first round of heats will begin at noon and continue until 1:10 p.m.

During the first half of the competition, the following teams will compete:

94.3 The Point vs. 105.7 The Hawk, sponsored by Manasquan Bank

Jersey Mike’s Monmouth vs. Jersey Mike’s Ocean, sponsored by OceanFirst Bank

JSA Fitness vs. The Lift, sponsored by Surf Taco

Manasquan High School alumni vs Point Pleasant Beach High School alumni, sponsored by B2Bistro

There will be a 30-minute intermission while the inlet opens to marine traffic, with the second round of heats set to begin around 1:40 p.m. The following teams will compete in the second half:

Training Room vs. Landmark Athletic, sponsored by Melillo, Bauer & Carman

Manasquan lifeguards vs Point Beach lifeguards, sponsored by Point Lobster

Manasquan Fire/Police/EMT vs. Point Beach Fire/Police/EMT, sponsored by Make-A-Wish of NJ

Atlantic Physical Therapy vs. The Master Tuggers, sponsored by TD Bank

Manasquan Football vs. Tug of Warriors, sponsored by Atlantic Physical Therapy