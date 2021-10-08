Bay Head School Foundation Honors 2021 Distinguished Citizens

BAY HEAD — The Bay Head School Foundation has selected Sally and Rick McGoey of Bay Head as their 2021 Distinguished Citizens. The McGoeys will be honored at a cocktail reception which will be held on Oct. 15 from 6-8 p.m. at the Bay Head Yacht Club located at 111 Metcalfe St in the borough.

The requested donation to attend the event is $85.00 per person, a portion of the proceeds go to benefit the Bay Head School Foundation’s Mitchel E. Shivers Distinguished Citizen Scholarship Fund.

Bonnie Hurley, President of the Bay Head School Foundation, told The Ocean Star, “the McGoeys were selected for this honor in recognition of the years of service they have devoted to the town of Bay Head and the students of the Bay Head School.”

Sally and Rick became summer residents of Bay Head in 1998, and chose to move to town year round in 2007. Since then, they have volunteered on countless committees to improve life in Bay Head, said Ms. Hurley.

“Rick is a member of the planning board and took the lead on the Bay Head master plan update. He was the lead in the site selection process for the cell tower committee, appointed by the Mayor. He currently leads a group of volunteers who have worked to upgrade and beautify the Bay Head Train Station. He serves on the Environmental Commission as a member of the flooding subgroup,” stated Ms. Hurley.

