Unidentified driver upends motorcyclist on Brick Boulevard

BRICK TOWNSHIP — The Brick Township Police Department have announced that a vehicle cut off a motorcyclist near Route 70 at about 7:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 6, causing the rider to be ejected from the motorcycle.

Although the driver and vehicle have not been identified, police stated that witnesses have alleged that it was a white Jeep Grand Cherokee.

According to Brick Ptl. David Thergensen, the motorcyclist, Charles Leone, 57, of Brick, was traveling in the right lane of Route 70 West, making a left turn on Brick Boulevard when a vehicle making the same turn from the opposite lane of traffic unsafely changed lanes to enter the jug handle for Route 70 East. The maneuver forced Mr. Leone to brake suddenly and be thrown off the motorcycle as he attempted to lay it down.

Mr. Leone was evaluated by township EMS for injuries, internally and to his head and face, before being transported to Jersey Shore Medical Center for treatment, Ptl. Thergensen said. He added that an investigation by the Traffic Safety Unit stopped southbound traffic on Brick Boulevard for about 90 minutes.

The investigation is currently ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to phone Ptl. Thergensen at 732-451-2037.

