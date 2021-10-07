BELMAR — Some of the borough’s biggest annual events will be making a return in the next year, 20 months after the COVID-19 pandemic forced the cancellation of long-held traditions.

On Tuesday, members of the borough council approved a resolution to bring back some of Belmar’s most attended events including the St. Patrick’s Day Parade, on March 6, 2022, Belmar Dine and Discover, on March 13, 2022, the Belmar 150th Birthday Celebration, on Sept. 10, 2022, and the New Jersey Seafood Festival, from May 20 to May 22, 2022.

“I read through this resolution of all the things we are going to be voting on and it brought a tear to my eye,” Councilman Thomas Brennan said at Tuesday night’s council meeting before voting to adopt the resolution. “All of the kinds of events that I have loved about Belmar since I have lived here. It made it great to raise my family here and it’s one of the things I really love about our town.”

Council President Pat Wann said it was “exciting” to see what 2022 had in store.

“It’s going to be a great year,” she said.

Also scheduled to return next year are RunAPalooza on April 2, the Belmar 150th celebration “Field of Dreams” day on May 14, the borough’s town-wide yard sale, on May 14 and 15, Friday Night Concerts in Pyanoe Plaza, on Fridays from May 27 to Aug. 26, the Belmar Farmers Market, held weekly from June 1 to Sept. 14, The New Jersey Sand Castle Contest, on July 13, Movies on the Beach, which will occur weekly from July 14 to Aug. 25, Belmar Founders Day, on Wednesday, Aug. 31, the Belmar Pro surfing competition, from Sept. 14 until 18, the annual Feast of San Gennaro, on Sept. 17 and Sept. 18, the annual Halloween Costume Contest and Parade, on Oct. 28, the annual Christmas tree lighting on Dec. 2, Menorah lighting on Sec. 19, ASPCA Doggy Paddle Plunge on Nov. 27. St. Rose High School Annual Walkathon on Oct. 6.

