Prosecutor’s office charges two in alleged golf outing scam

FREEHOLD — A Belmar resident is among two suspects indicted for theft after allegedly stealing more than $126,000 from eight victims under the auspices of arranging a trip to the 2019 Masters Tournament, according to police.

John Donadio, 56, of Belmar, and Michael Moyer, 56, of Louisana, have been charged with second-degree theft, according to the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office on Thursday.

Both men had been operating under Eclipse Global Events, a Belmar-based company, when they charged the victims for the trip to Augusta, Georgia that was supposed to include lodging as well as tickets to practice and tournament rounds, hospitality events and local transportation.

After the eight victims paid in full for the event, authorities said, they received notification that their payment was late and that they would not be receiving a refund.

A grand journey returned the indictment in September. Mr. Donadio turned himself in on Oct. 1, and his associate, Mr. Moyer, did the same five days later, according to police.

The case was originally investigated by the Belmar Police Department and eventually grew to include the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office, authorities said.

The case is being prosecuted by Monmouth County Assistant Prosecutor Kristen Anastos.

Mr. Donadio is being represented by Thomas Huth, Esq., with an office in Red Bank, while attorney information for Moyer was not immediately available.

Convictions on these charges are commonly punishable by five to 10 years in state prison.

Anyone with additional information about the activities of defendants Donadio or Moyer is being asked to contact Prosecutor’s Office Detective Michael Acquaviva at 1-800-533-7443.

Despite these charges, every defendant is presumed innocent, unless and until found guilty beyond a reasonable doubt, following a trial at which the defendant has all of the trial rights guaranteed by the U.S. Constitution and State law.

