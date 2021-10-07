Point Beach homeowners call for minimum-stay house rental rule

POINT PLEASANT BEACH — Several residents say weekend-only rentals of huge houses are ruining the quality of life in their neighborhoods, and this week they implored the mayor and borough council to consider banning the practice.

“We’re being flooded with these Airbnbs and vacation rentals by owners. It’s changed the whole atmosphere” of the neighborhood for the worse, with constant noise, garbage and parking problems, John H. Dixon, a resident of Niblick Street, told the council at its Tuesday, Oct. 5 meeting.

The residents who spoke, including two who are landlords themselves, said they are seeking an ordinance that would require a minimum seven-day stay. Similar short-term rental ordinances have been adopted by nearby towns such as Bay Head, Point Pleasant Borough and Brick, after complaints of rowdy get-togethers at houses rented just for a weekend.

Mayor Paul Kanitra said officials will consider such a minimum-stay measure, if they determine that is what the majority of residents want.

