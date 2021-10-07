Manasquan First Aid Squad plans addition of paid EMTs

MANASQUAN — Due to a decline in volunteers, Manasquan First Aid Squad [MFAS] is planning to supplement its volunteer service with paid emergency medical technicians by the end of this year.

MFAS Capt. Eric McLaughlin presented the plan to the borough at Monday night’s mayor and council meeting. He will also present the plan to the Sea Girt mayor and council on Oct. 13.

“This is something that we’ve rarely done in the past, but we believe that open communication with the borough is paramount to a seamless working relationship,” Capt. McLaughlin said, addressing the dais.

There has been a decline in active membership due to a variety of reasons, Capt. McLaughlin said, including “somewhat lackadaisical efforts to increase our rolls.”

“At the same time we recognize our current system of response is not as successful as it once was and it’s time for a new approach,” he said, adding that it is important to the squad to keep services free of charge to residents.

