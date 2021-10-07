H.W. Mountz PTA Kitchen Tour book on sale

SPRING LAKE — The H.W. Mountz Parent Teacher Association [PTA] will be publishing the second volume of its Spring Lake Kitchen Tour Book this year.

The PTA had to cancel its popular Kitchen Tour event for the second year in a row due to the coronavirus pandemic. Proceeds from the sale of the coffee table book will be used to support the teachers and students of H.W. Mountz.

“The book this year is a spectacular collection of homes — new, historic, colorful, classic, modern and of course each one full of Spring Lake charm. Great inspiration for renovations and new builds and a great conversation starter for local residents and out of town guests. Plus — and most importantly — a way to support our children, and school,” PTA President Deirdre King said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This year’s volume also includes essays written by several Mountz students about each of the homes featured in the book.

Books are available for purchase online at https://www.springlakekitchentour.com/coffee-table-book/ for $75. Orders are due by Oct. 15 and the books will be available for pickup starting Nov. 13.

Check out our other Spring Lake stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Coast Star, get your subscription today! For just $34 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.