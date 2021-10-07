Federal pandemic aid to Point Pleasant schools totals $4.3 million

POINT PLEASANT — To date, the Point Pleasant Borough School District has received a total of about $4.3 million in federal aid related to the COVID-19 pandemic, in order to mitigate learning loss and improve technology and facilities, Superintendent Adam L. Angelozzi told the school board at its Monday, Oct. 4 workshop meeting.

“Overall, the district has utilized and budgeted ESSER, CARES, COVID Relief and ARP funds for instructional technology, Chromebooks, increased student supports, staffing, HVAC, PPE and professional development,” he said in an email to The Ocean Star.

“The district has recently been allocated funds to support accelerated learning, summer programs and enrichment, before- and after-school programs, and mental health supports. These additional funds are part of the overall allocation. Some of the funds are accessible through the 2023-2024 school year,” he added.

A substantial portion of the aid, about $2 million, in combination with monies set aside in the district budget, is to go toward ventilation and air-conditioning projects planned for the Nellie F. Bennett and Ocean Road elementary schools, he said at the meeting.

