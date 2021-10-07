Children donate lemonade stand earnings to fire company

MANASQUAN — Volunteer Engine Company No. 2 received an unexpected donation last week from four Manasquan children who gifted the proceeds of their recent lemonade stand to the fire company.

Claire and Vivian Langella and Caroline and Tess Ahern stopped by the firehouse on Parker Avenue on Sept. 20 to deliver a hand-written letter and check, which was accepted by past president George Stork.

The Langellas and Aherns wrote in their letter that they held a lemonade stand on Euclid Avenue on Sept. 12 and planned to donate the money to a charity, but had not picked one out.

A few days later, on Sept. 15, Volunteer Engine Company No. 2 responded to a call at the Langella’s home. To thank the firefighters for their help, the Langellas and Aherns decided to donate the money they raised to the fire company.

