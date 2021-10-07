Boro, Brick play for division crowns

Friday, Oct. 8

Point Boro vs Barnegat

The Panthers are aiming for the division title in the Barnegat matchup this Friday night 7 p.m.

The meeting has been the highlight of the division with both Boro and Barnegat controlling the top of the Patriot. However, Barnegat comes into the contest with back-to-back losses, while Boro remains as the lone undefeated team in the division.

The Panthers basically have a hold on the crown, but the division sweep would make the title that much better.

Boro owns four of the last five meetings against the Bengals, with the most recent coming being a 23-13 victory in 2019. The Panthers have also won om 2017 [28-12], 2016 [28-14] and 2015 [28-0].

Barnegat’s last win came from an 18-15 win in 2018.

Brick Township vs Middletown North

The Dragons are also fighting for a piece of the Independence pie as they host the Lions in their final division game of the season at 7 p.m., Friday night.

Brick, Middletown North and Lacey all sport the same 2-1 divisional record, and if Brick wins they will share the Independence crown.

The last meeting between the Dragons and the Lions ended in Brick’s favor, a 2018 21-14 victory. Brick also won the 2009 meeting [3-0], in 2007 [26-3] and 2006 [27-0]. The last time the Lions prevailed was in a 2008, triple overtime win, 22-14.

Brick Memorial vs Lacey

Memorial is looking to snap a three-game losing streak as they host Lacey Friday night at 7 p.m.

The Lions own the most recent meeting between the two, a 25-19 victory in 2020 and claimed the 2012 meeting, 42-0. Memorial did defeat Lacey in 2015 in a 48-0 rout, again in 2014 [31-20] and in 2013 [40-7].

Saturday, Oct. 9

Point Beach at Monmouth Regional

The Garnet Gulls look to challenge the Falcons on the road with a 12 p.m. kickoff time.