BY CYNTHIA ADAMS

NIGHT & DAY MAGAZINE

There really is no way to enjoy a good football game without some good eats, so pull up a chair and an appetite at these local hotspots and enjoy some day day grub. Or if you prefer the comfort of your own chair at home, that’s OK too, there’s plenty of delicious options for take out, as well. Give these all a try this football season.

MJ’S

MJ’s NFL Gameday Food Menu for the 2021-2022 season is available every NFL Sunday, Monday and Thursday from opening day until Superbowl Sunday. Enjoy new food features for Brunch all day including pork, roll, egg and cheese and the ultimate brunch sandwich. Brand new pizza flavors include Honey-Thai Chicken and Hot ‘n Spicy. But that’s just the beginning, you can also enjoy an MJs Fried Chicken Sandwich, 1st & 10 Loaded Fries, barbacoa seasoned Pulled Pork Tacos or a bucket of fried chicken wings! MJ’s has locations in Tinton Falls, Matawan, Middletown, Neptune, Spotswood, Bayville and Long Branch.

mjsrestaurant.com.

LEGGETT’S

Leggett’s in Manasquan is always serving up fan favorite game day foods. Their wings are available in half and full orders and flavors include JD BBQ, BBQ, honey-hot or buffalo sauce. Nachos, mozzarella sticks and barbecued ribs are cornerstones to the appetizers menu. And pizza is a star when it comes to Leggett’s wood fired brick oven pizza with 21 types to choose from.

leggetts.us

BROADWAY BAR & GRILL

Broadway Bar & Grill is always cooking wings behind the bar whether it’s game day or not. However you take your game day wings, they’ll make them. Sauce options include buffalo, BBQ, teriyaki or Old Bay. Burgers from the grill are a winning option, cooked to your desired temperature, either plain or with toppings.

bwaypointbeach.com

BEACON 70

Beacon 70’s game day grub includes buffalo wings or boneless wings perfectly coated in the signature Beacon 70 sauce of your choice. Flavors include mild, medium, hot or atomic buffalo, cajun spice,Maker’s Mark BBQ, chipotle BBQ, garlic parmesan, honey mustard, lemon pepper, pineapple habanero, teriyaki, Sriracha fire or Thai curry. Pizza is a game day favorite, but there are so many pairable-with-beer options on the Beacon 70 menu. Enjoy your food and drink while watching your team on the 18 foot video wall. Beacon70.com



HICKORY HOG

Hickory Hog’s menu pairs perfectly with game day. Start with some wings with one of the following sauces: buffalo [hot, mild or garlic], cajun, honey BBQ, teriyaki, chipotle BBQ or honey sriracha.Their starters menu has other champions including hog rolls with pulled pork, coleslaw and cheddar cheese all rolled in a fried wonton, a fried onion loaf perfect to pick at and mozzarella sticks served with marinara sauce. These are just the starters on a chock-ful menu that will make your game day memorable.

thehickoryhog.com

ELBOW ROOM

The Elbow Room serves up game day starters including regular or boneless wings available in buffalo, BBQ, sweet chili or teriyaki sauce, fried avocado with a chipotle dipping sauce, pierogies and a giant soft pretzel. Other favorites include mozzarella ricotta fritters, nachos and fish tacos. Grab a seat at the bar and enjoy the game.

elbowroomnj.com

JIMMY’S CUCINA

Jimmy’s Cucina will deliver your game day grub right to your front door. Start with buffalo wings in plain, BBQ, dry rub or honey mustard and add on one of their giant subs, or a hot, fresh pizza to feed hungry fans.

jimmyscucina.com

RIVER ROCK

Catch all the big games on River Rock’s 28-foot video wall plus 50 TVs. River Rock’s NFL Sundays feature a special football menu and drink specials. There is not a bad seat in the house while you peruse their menu. Start with a unique item like chicken taquitos with shaved sirloin, American cheese, sauteed peppers and onions in a fried wonton wrapper or a favorite like chicken tenders. The River Rock menu has plenty of options.

riverrockbricknj.com

REEF & BARREL

Reef & Barrel’s Tailgate Menu will hit the spot on game day. Select from several bites including mozzarella sticks, disco fries, mac & cheese bites and zucchini sticks, all for under $10. Sliders take shape as either brisket, meatball, chicken parm or pork roll & cheese for a fun twist on a game day favorite, all for $8 per order. And of course, there are drink specials to wash it all down.

reefandbarrel.com

AMENDMENT 21

Amendment 21’s shareables menu is the perfect play on game day. Wings, of course, are a solid choice, either bone-in or boneless and served with celery, carrots and blue cheese or ranch dressing. Blackened steak bites are another great option served with horseradish aioli, peppers and onions or try pickle fries or buffalo bleu cheese fries for something new. All make great partners to a cold tap beer and your favorite team on the big screen.

amendmenttwentyone.com

SALTY WHALE

The Salty Whale’s Sunday Game Day offers Happy Hour from 12pm to 4pm. Grab a bar stool with a great view of the game and select from fan favorites like wings, chili, taquitos and pizza.

facebook.com/TheSaltyWhale

PIG & PARROT SANDBAR

Pig & Parrot Sandbar in Brielle offers all your game day favorites with a view of the marina. Parrot wings are available as single or double orders in the following varieties: buffalo, teriyaki, honey BBQ, ginger soy, mango habanero, caribbean jerk or garlic parmesan. Other fan favorites for game day include pretzel sticks, chicken fingers and mozzarella sticks. If you’re team wants to try something new, give the Thai mahi fish fingers a try. They are panko crusted, tossed with a Thai sweet chili sauce and topped with sesame seeds.

thepigandparrot.com

BAR ANTICIPATION

Bar A is the perfect spot to catch the game and enjoy some of their famous wings, served fried or grilled, with your choice of sauce and served with celery sticks and bleu cheese dressing. Available boneless or traditional on the bone and tossed in traditional, spicy garlic, atomic BBQ, chipotle BBQ, garlic parmesan, gochujang, kickin’ bourbon, sweet chili, traditional BBQ or teriyaki. Bar A’s Smokehouse features a Smoked Chicken Wing Starter with chicken wings that are seasoned, smoked and flash fried for crispiness then tossed in a citrus chipotle BBQ sauce. Served with celery sticks and ranch dressing.

https://bar-a.com/

HEIGHTS 27

This Spring Lake Heights location includes a brand new bar with 9 TVs for your best football view. Stop in and enjoy Happy Hour all day on Sundays and for Monday Night football. Heights wings will satisfy your game-day hunger. Choose from buffalo chicken wings, hogs wings or boneless buffalo wings.

2407 Hwy 71, Spring Lake Heights

heights27.com

BUM ROGERS

Seaside Park’s Bum Rogers Crabhouse & Tavern features 30 HD TVs for you to catch the game on. Bring your thirst and your hunger and stop in to enjoy a delicious taste of the sea at Bum Rogers. You can also grab game-day favorite wings in either buffalo, BBQ or Thai chili sauce and served with bleu cheese dressing and celery sticks.

Bumrogerstavern.com

BRANDL RESTAURANT

Brandl is fueling your game days this season with their Sports Day Package which feeds six to 8 fans for just $69 and includes 25 smoked wings with blue cheese dressing and 25 beef sliders with truffle aioli. Add-on items include extra wings and sliders or crab balls, brussel sprouts, penne vodka, wedge french fries, jumbo shrimp cocktail or pigs in a blanket. Whether your team wins or loses, you won’t walk away hungry.

Brandlrestaurant.com

WINDMILL HOT DOGS

Fall is for Foliage, Football and Fries, according to Windmill Hot Dogs and who are we to disagree? Pair your game day fun with take out from one of the Windmill’s locations including Asbury Park, Belmar, North Long Branch, Red Bank or West End.

Windmillhodogs.com.

JERSEY MIKE’S

The time you spend on the Jersey Mike’s app could win you a Rose Bowl Stadium Experience as part of the Jersey Mike’s Subs College Tailgate Tour. Download the app, play trivia and enter the sweepstakes to win. And while you’re in the app, don’t miss the opportunity to order your game day grub for pick up at any of their 100 stores in the New York, New Jersey and Connecticut area.

FRATELLO’S RESTAURANT

This Sea Girt spot offers a great seat from any angle, including on their outdoor patio! Stop in and enjoy some delicious food specials including sliders, flatbread pizzas and raw bar specials during the game.

fratellosnj.com

ANCHOR TAVERN

Watch NFL games on 20 HDTVs and enjoy Game Day Specials at this Main Street, Belmar location. The indoor-outdoor dining gives you a great view of the downtown area, when your eyes aren’t glued to the television. The outdoor bar area is open into the football season for a fresh air option to enjoy the games and some tasty small plates including wings, fried pickles, steak bites and much, much more.

anchortavernnj.com