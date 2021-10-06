WALL TOWNSHIP — More than 80 participants took part in the township’s first Kids Fishing Derby held since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Oct. 2 event was held at the secluded Lower Kessler Pond, located off Hospital Road off of the Edgar Felix Bike Path. Family members fished a pond stocked with bluegills, sunnies, crappies, largemouth bass, catfish and tiger trout.

“The response from the parents bringing their kids, it’s just a good sense of relief from the normal grind,” Michael Thompson, Wall Township recreation director said. “This is definitely classic Wall Township. The best thing I love is seeing the kids coming with their families and watching the families interact with each other.”

ADVERTISEMENT

There was no need for fish stories following the derby, as there were no prizes given to the size of catches. Instead, some participants were randomly selected and received a new fishing rod for coming out.

For more on this story, read the next edition of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Check out our other Wall Township stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Coast Star, get your subscription today! For just $34 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.