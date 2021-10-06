BY SAMANTHA SKOLNICK

NIGHT & DAY MAGAZINE

Enter if you dare this Halloween season. These Top Picks for fright are sure to get your blood flowing and your fight or flight response at the ready.

BloodShed Farms Fear Fest

2919 Route 206, Columbus, 609-251-6707, bloodshedfarmsfearfest.com

This year, get ready for a terrifying attraction: “The Last Drive Haunted Drive Thru.” From your own car, drive through all of the fearful displays and scenes. Special events such as the “Vehicle Decoration Night!” and “Pick Up Truck Night!” will also be held to add more fun to the frightful night!

Brighton Asylum

2 Brighton Ave., Passaic, 201-716-2827, brightonasylum.com

The legendary Brighton Asylum is back again and better than ever! The main three attractions, Brighton Asylum, The Bleeding Grounds and PORT9L, are ready to scare! Additionally, there are add-on attractions. The first being The Hack Shack, where there is an outdoor carnival option and an indoor option. Also The Horror Museum is open, which features actual props and costumes from horror and sci-fi films including pieces from John Wick, Saw and Underworld. 5 minute and 1 hour escape rooms will also be available.

Brookdale Haunted Theater

765 Newman Springs Road, Lincroft, 732-224-2411

Brookdale Performing Arts Center presents Haunted Theater, for its 18th year hosted by Brookdale students. A 20-minute indoor walking tour will make your skin crawl with terrifying mazes and brand new scenes straight out of your nightmare. Tickets must be bought ahead of time for this year’s event.

Casola Farms Haunted Attractions

131 Route 79 South, Marlboro, 732-946-8885, hauntedcasola.com

Four nightmarish attractions all in one place: Haunted Hayride of Terror, 3-D Haunted Barn, The Living Maze and Marlboro Zombie Breakout. Held on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday nights.

Corrado’s Hayride of Horrors & Haunted House

671 Mt. Bethel Road, Hackettstown, 973-942-4448 or 908-637-4644, hayrideofhorrors.com

Get ready to be horrified by a haunted hayride, haunted house and a corn maze. The Haunted Hayride opened on September 25, and the Haunted House and Corn Maze will be open starting October 1.

Farm of Horrors at Schaefer Farms

1051 Route 523, Flemington, 908-782-2705, farmofhorrors.com

Over 200 acres of four terrifying attractions including the Hayride of Horror, Trail of Terror, Massacre Maize and Carnevil of Chaos. Open Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights throughout October and November 5 and 6.

Fear in the Forest: Oct. 15 & 16

182 City Line Road, Pemberton, fearintheforest.weebly.com

Together with a group, you are guided through the woods, by watching your step. Although it may be tempting, do not leave the group, for you may never be seen ever again. If you live through the tour, meet at the Cabin for music and food.

Field of Terror Haunted House & Hayride

831 Windsor Perrineville Road, East Windsor, 609-758-7817, fieldofterror.com

Legend says that Ax Man roams the land and that zombies will try to get you here! Spine chilling attractions including Creepy Carnival Paintball Ride, Killer Kornfield and Timmery Manor. New for this year, The Karnival will be opening. Enter if you dare!

Haunted Allaire! Haunted Hayrides & Village

The Historic Village at Allaire, 4263 Atlantic Ave., Wall Township, 732-919-3500, allairevillage.org

Haunted Hayride and Haunted Village in which you can visit with legendary spirits, ghosts, ghouls and monsters on Oct. 18, 19, 25 and 26.

The Haunting

1401 Ocean Avenue, Asbury Park, 732-776-6700, thehauntingasbury.com

The stories of the Berkeley Hotel are true, and now, you can explore them! Brand new terrifying scenes and horrifying actors will make your Halloween experience great! This year the Grand Haunted Ballrooms will be open to add to the fear!

13th Hour Haunted House

105 West Dewey Ave., Wharton, 862-244-4454, 13thhour.com

13th Hour Haunted House includes three Haunted House attractions and seven horrifying escape rooms. After 6pm live actors will be in the escape rooms as well, to add to the nightmare. Will you make it out in time?

House Of Horrors New Jersey

645 Cranbury Road, East Brunswick, 732-398-5261, houseofhorrorsnj.com

Are you ready to be terrified? The Haunted House and Haunted Hayride are back this year! All funds raised go towards the Project Gift Program to help families in the community during the holidays.

Jefferson Township Haunted House

81 Weldon Road, Lake Hopatcong, 973-663-8404

Annual community-run Halloween event that began in 1988 returns for another scary season.

Nightmare At Gravity Hill – Cicconi Farms

1005 Farmingdale Road, Jackson, 848-207-8963, nightmareatgravityhill.com

Are you ready for a creepy night you’ll never forget? Go to the Nightmare At Gravity Hill, where you can go on a 40 minute walking trail filled with 14 terrifying scenes.

Oasis Island of Terror – The Destination to Fear

3 Circle Drive, Robbinsville, 609-259-7300, oasisislandofterror.com

The Woods Have Eyes haunted trail is over one mile long and offers a unique haunt experience designed to heighten your inner fears and senses. Other haunting attractions include Blackout: Terror Waits in the Darkness and the Sawmill Escape Room.

Scare Farm at Norz Hill Farm

120 South Branch Road, Hillsborough, 908-371-COWS, scarefarm.com

Three terrifying attractions: Creepy Hollow and Paranoia are both walk-through haunted corn trails and The Slay Ride, a haunted hayride.

Scary Rotten Farms

151 Brick Blvd., Brick Township, 732-477-0606, scaryrottenfarms.com

Get ready to not be able to sleep after a visit to Scary Rotten Farms! This year three haunted trails will be offered: Delirium’s Requiem, Sinister Sneed’s Chaotic Carnival of Chaos and Twisted Tales.

The Dark Carnival

Blackbeard’s Grave, 136 Atlantic City Blvd., Bayville, 732-599-5147, darkcarnivalhauntedhouse.com

The Dark Carnival circus-themed haunted attraction housed in a 7,000 square-foot octagonal arena where guests travel through over 1,500 feet of swirling maze, The Meat Grinder as you enter the frozen lair of the Pig Man; Night Terrors where you travel through darkened hallways without the sense of sight; and The Sanitarium where you will see if you have what it takes to survive when medicine can no longer control the sickness.





Haunted Red Mill

56 Main St., Clinton, 908-735-4101, hauntedredmill.org

This Halloween, 30 Years of Fears will be the main attraction at the Haunted Red Mill. For younger children or for those who are too scared, Happy Haunts will take place on Oct. 9, 16, 23 and 30. And for those who want to know how the haunted attraction is put together, Beyond the Fear will happen on Oct. 14, 21 and 28. A Halloween Party Extravaganza will be held on Oct. 30, to celebrate Halloween.