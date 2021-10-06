Elizabeth J. Height

Elizabeth J. Height, 81, of Point Pleasant passed away Sept. 23, 2021 at Ocean Medical Center. Betty was born in Neptune and lived in Manasquan before moving to Point Pleasant. Betty was a registered nurse working at Monmouth Medical Center for many years. A 20-year member of the Master Gardeners of Ocean County

