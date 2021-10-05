Manasquan backs county’s efforts to replace Glimmer Glass Bridge

MANASQUAN — The borough council passed a resolution Monday night in support of Monmouth County’s efforts to replace the Glimmer Glass Bridge that spans between Manasquan and Brielle. The Borough of Brielle passed a similar resolution at its Sept. 13 council meeting.

Both boroughs had also sent letters to the county in the fall of 2020 calling for the replacement of the bridge with a “modern functional structure that will better serve the needs of the community …”

A resolution passed by the county commissioners on Aug. 12 calls for replacement of the Glimmer Glass Bridge “with a new wider single leaf bascule which meets current NJDOT geometric and structural design standards while incorporating elements of the existing rolling counterweight movable bridge design to mitigate the adverse impact of replacing the historic Glimmer Glass Bridge W-9.”

