Boys school in Brick ruled to stay closed to allow inspection of safety issues

BRICK TOWNSHIP — The boys school that was operating at the former Temple Beth Or location on Van Zile Road has been ruled to remain closed by a Superior Court Judge until the next hearing on Oct. 14.

An agreement was reached to have the school remain closed as non-zoning safety issues are still being addressed, Judge Craig Wellerson was told by Brick Township Planning Board Attorney Richard Cucchiaro and attorney for the congregation Kehilos Yisroel, Adam Pfeffer.

Mayor John Ducey said that the safety of the buildings has come into question as a number of fire safety requirements have not been fulfilled including designated emergency exits, available fire extinguishers and carbon monoxide detectors.

ADVERTISEMENT

The congregation Kehilos Yisroel will need to provide an updated version of the fire safety code within the building and allow the township to inspect the property before the next hearing scheduled on Oct. 14. A status update will then be presented to Judge Wellerson before zoning matters are taken into account likely in a separate hearing.

Check out our other Brick Township stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

For more on this story, read the next edition of The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Ocean Star, get your subscription today! For just $34 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.