POINT PLEASANT BEACH — More than 150 cyclists took off from the borough in a tour of the shore as part of the Young Survival Coalition [YCA] Tour de Pink Lisa J. Frank Memorial Ride Sunday morning.

Since 2004 the Tour de Pink has raised $16 million.

Event co-founder Lisa J. Frank, who was also a founding member of the Young Survival Coalition for young adults affected by breast cancer, died last December. Her friend Jennifer Merschdorf, CEO of YSC, and herself a breast cancer survivor, said she was touched by the number of cyclists who came out to participate in the tour on Sunday.

Ms. Merschdorf said the group’s support is “powerful” for those affected by breast cancer.

“We are the largest organization in the country that supports young adults who have been affected by breast cancer,” she said. “All of the money that is raised at this event goes directly to helping survivors and many of them are here with their husbands, wives, families and friends.”

Starting and ending in Point Pleasant Beach, the route was split into 62-, 36- and 20-mile sections. For the full circuit, cyclists headed north over the Route 35 bridge, eventually heading through Manasquan, Sea Girt, Spring Lake and Belmar before heading west to Freehold and, ultimately, back east to Point Pleasant Beach through Howell, Wall Township and Point Pleasant Borough.

