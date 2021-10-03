Annual Shark Run 5K a fall favorite for Bay Head community

BAY HEAD — More than 250 runners laced up their sneakers on Saturday morning for the 14th annual Shark Run 5K and kids color fun run sponsored by the Bay Head Home & School Association.

The crisp fall morning began with runners gathering at The Bay Head Firehouse for a warmup and the singing of the national anthem by race announcer Bob Scott. Water bottles, snacks and fresh fruit were provided.

Mr. Scott said, “I love it, it’s my third year doing it. We missed it last year and I think we made up for it even more this year. It’s a great foundation, great people and a good run.”

Runners then gathered at the starting line on Karge Street for the 5K run. The course of the race led runners south down East Avenue into Mantoloking where they turned onto Lyman Street crossing Route 35 then heading north on Barnegat Lane back to the finish line at the firehouse.

Mayor William Curtis, who ran the 5K told The Ocean Star, “It’s a beautiful day to run, it’s nice to be back since we missed it last year.”

