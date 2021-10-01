Manasquan wins overtime thriller

Manasquan pulled together a second-half comeback before pulling out an overtime thriller against Raritan on the road Friday with a 35-28 victory against the Rockets.

Pat Woodford scored on the first play of overtime, going around the end for a 25-yard run.

The Warriors defense stopped the Rockets on their overtime possession to secure the win.

Manasquan improved to 3-2 with the victory. The Warriors have a bye next week before traveling to Toms River East on Oct. 15.

The Warriors trailed 28-14 against Raritan midway though the third quarter before Brett Patten scored on a 3-yard run before connecting with Rob Pendergist on a 45-yard play-action pass to tie the game with 8:59 left in the fourth quarter.

The Manasquan defense, which struggled to contain the Raritan running game for most of the first half, put together a goal-line stand with five minutes left in the fourth quarter.

Patten would finish with 230 yards passing in the win.

Wall pulls away from Colts Neck

Wall earned its second win in a row with another dominating effort at home, defeating Colts Neck 35-6 to improve to 2-2 on the season.

The Crimson Knights will travel to Donovan Catholic next Friday.

Wall scored on a 23-yard pass from Jake Davis to Lou Pilla and a Matt Dollive 5-yard run in the first half. The Crimson Knights added touchdown runs from Jake Davis, Dollive and Cole Brennan in the second half.

Wall has outscored its last two opponents 71-6.