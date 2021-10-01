Teen surfer rescues three men caught in rip current

BAY HEAD — After a morning of surfing on Howe Street, Kayla Smith, 16 of Point Pleasant was taking photos on the beach while waiting for her mother to pick her up when three men swimming nearby became stuck in a rip current, unable to keep their heads above water.

In an interview with The Ocean Star, Kayla explained what happened next.

“At 11:30 a.m. two women ran over to me and asked if I could go grab their husbands, and then I grabbed my board and I ran in there to the water to go get them. I told them to all hold onto the board and just kick to help me get in because I wouldn’t have been able to drag them by myself,” she said.

“The three men who were caught in a rip current were close to each other in the water, but were about 50 to 60 feet out in the water past the rocks at Howe Street … Coming in was definitely a struggle, the waves were pretty big and they were just crashing right on us … so it was hard to catch my breath and stay above water, but it all worked out.”

