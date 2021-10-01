Environmental Commission investigates flooding in borough

BAY HEAD — As flooding significantly worsens in the borough, the Bay Head Environmental Commission is investigating mitigation strategies including, a Twilight Lake pump to the Atlantic Ocean, floodgates in Scow Ditch and increasing the elevation of dunes.

The flooding subgroup of the environmental commission estimates that by 2050 flooding levels throughout the borough could almost double with nuisance flooding becoming major flooding due to sea level rising from climate change. The environmental commission presented these findings during their September meeting.

“We’ve identified several points within the town that flood frequently at different rates. We have come a long way to discovering the causes as to why they flood sometimes with heavy rains. A lot of the time it’s directly related to the level of Barnegat Bay, Twilight Lake and Scow Ditch, and we’ve actually gone a step further to find out what that level is,” said Dan Paulus, chair of the Bay Head Environmental Commission.

Using the example of a sunny day flood that happened in Bay Head on Sept. 8 which occurred during a south wind leaving The Barnegat Bay at a level of 1.6 feet, in 2050, the environmental commission predicts that level could reach 3 feet.

