Soups on at West Belmar United Methodist Church

WALL TOWNSHIP- The West Belmar United Methodist Church will restart its soup lunch program early next week.

On Monday, Oct. 4, the church will have its Return of Soup Lunch event from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the church located at 1006 17th Avenue.

The church also houses a food pantry, which is open on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. to noon. Donations could be dropped off on Wednesday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

