Memorial, Beach play on the road, Brick hosts Ocean

Friday, Oct. 1

Beach [1-3] at Pinelands [1-2]

The Garnet Gulls head down to the Wildcats in search of their second victory of the season. The game is scheduled to start at 6 p.m.

Both teams split the last two meetings, Pinelands taking the 2020 matchup 34-14 and Beach winning the 2019 contest, 10-0.

Brick Township [3-1] vs Ocean Township [0-4]

The Dragons host Ocean Township for their Homecoming game with a 7 p.m. start.

The last meeting between the two teams was a decade ago, with Brick taking the 2011 win 10-6. Ocean defeated Brick in 2010, 27-0.

Brick Memorial [1-2] at Middletown North [2-1]

The Mustangs look to get back into the win column on the road against Middletown North. Kickoff is slated to start at 7 p.m.

Brick Memorial has won three of the last four meetings, the most recent victory coming from a 42-21 handling in 2018. The Mustangs also won in 2013, 29-3, and in 2012, 36-21.

Middletown North owns the most recent matchup in 2019, taking the game 28-14.

Point Boro [4-0]

The Panthers are 4-0 for the first time since the 2017 season. Point Boro has a bye this week as they prepare for the next Patriot division game against Barnegat next week.