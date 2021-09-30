Antrim Elementary, Point Beach High named Apple Distinguished Schools

POINT PLEASANT BEACH — G. Harold Antrim Elementary School and Point Pleasant Beach High School have been named Apple Distinguished Schools, it was announced to much fanfare during the board of education meeting on Monday, Sept. 27.

“With great pleasure I want to congratulate you both … on being selected to join the Apple Distinguished Schools community in the class of 2020-21 to 2024. You are joining a family of 500 schools in over 30 countries; that’s not a big group, so it’s an outstanding award for this school district,” said Lisa Erdman, the Apple Inc. account executive for the school district. “Apple does not make it easy, as both principals can attest to, in winning this award.”

As she finished speaking, the stage curtain in the Antrim School auditorium opened, revealing the high school band, who, dressed in their red uniforms, played several congratulatory songs. As they performed, about a dozen audience members used cardboard tubes to shoot confetti throughout the auditorium.

Later in the meeting, Superintendent William T. Smith said “Just today when they announced the awards on a global scale, our leadership team was speaking with people from Spain, Miami, the Netherlands, Brazil, and Korea; it was really a fabulous opportunity. We are looking to extend those opportunities to our staff members as we become part of that Apple think tank.”

