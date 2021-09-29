Point Boro police car turns pink for breast cancer awareness

POINT PLEASANT — A police department SUV cruiser has been decked out in bright pink, and PBA Local 158 has made a $2,000 donation to the Susan G. Komen for the Cure Foundation in recognition of October as Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Police Officer Jim Kavanagh said, “I got the idea because, being that both my wife and my mother are breast cancer survivors, we wanted to give back as best we could. I think it’s going to bring awareness to breast cancer. We’ve already had people who saw the car and asked what it’s for and how they can help.”

“It’s awesome, with the pink,” the officer’s wife, Megan Kavanagh, said. “I just hope when people see the car they remember to make their appointments and get their mammograms.”

Chelsea Beecher, the Komen Foundation’s New Jersey development director, attended a short ceremony held on Monday in front of the police station to accept the check on behalf of the nonprofit.

“I don’t know if you are aware, but breast cancer is the most common diagnosed cancer in women worldwide,” Ms. Beecher said, “and every year in the United States alone, we are expected to lose 44,000 patients to metastatic breast cancer … and for a visual, that is the equivalent to a sold-out Major League Baseball stadium.

Ms. Beecher also urged people to join the New Jersey Komen Foundation’s More Than Pink Walk this Sunday morning, Oct. 3, at Six Flags Great Adventure in Jackson. Registration for the walk is free at Komen.org/NewJerseyWalk.

