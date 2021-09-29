Phillip E. Sperry

By
Tonya Holman
-
70 views

Phillip E. Sperry, 81, passed away on Monday, September 20, 2021 in Port Charlotte, Florida.

Phil was born on August 31, 1940 in Neptune, NJ to Chester and Mildred. He grew up in Bradley Beach. In 1961, he married Barbara Thompson from Manasquan. Phil and Barbara owned the Family Pancake House in Wall, NJ for 30+ years

Star News Group Logo

This article is available to subscribers only. To access the complete content, please log in or subscribe.