The Black Poster Project raises awareness for lives lost to addiction

BRICK TOWNSHIP — Silent memorials in the form of black posters were set up orderly around Windward Beach Park to commemorate lives lost to heroin addiction on Sunday, Sept. 26.

376 posters were organized in different groups including memorials to represent veterans lost to addiction, those from the same family who passed, and over 150 individual lives lost. According to Dee Gillen who helped organize the project in 2018, every life lost to addiction, including the death of her son Eric, have created a ring for people to connect across the Garden State and New York to share stories of their loved ones who were lost.

Rows of posters placed in the grass from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. contained pictures of these lives along with names and stories to represent them.

Posters at the memorial also included facts about heroin use stating that 90,237 people have died from overdoses from Sept. 9, 2019 to 2020; an increase of about 30 percent from the previous year. Eight out of ten of these deaths are caused by synthetic opioids, such as fentanyl, according to the posters.

Pipes and drums of New Jersey attended the event to honor the lives lost with a rendition of taps. Mayor Ducey along with Chief James Riccio of the Brick Township Police Department attended and gave speeches at the event.

