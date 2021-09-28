Route 88 intersection in Point Boro eyed for pedestrian upgrade

POINT PLEASANT — A resident has asked the borough to look into adding more traffic-calming measures to a busy Route 88 intersection, a possibility police say they already are investigating.

“I spoke to some friends and there is some concern lately about Route 88 by Marshall Drive and Northstream Parkway, that awkward intersection,” Kathleen Ebert told the borough council at its meeting on Monday, Sept. 27. “There’s been a lot of crashes and close calls, and people are scared to cross the road there. It’s a huge problem I’ve been hearing repeatedly about in the last few months.”

Police Chief Robert M. Lokerson, who attended the meeting, said, “It’s actually something I’ve been working on, conversing with the public safety committee on making some kind of recommendations … I did receive two complaints about it in the last few weeks. We are aware and we are actively looking into it.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Chief Lokerson noted that new crosswalks and signs were installed at the intersection in 2017 and said he also has been in contact with the New Jersey Department of Transportation regarding the issue, because Route 88 is a state highway.

“There are a few options I can discuss with the mayor and council. One of the options is a flashing beacon. There are pros and cons to that,” he said. “That is a very unique intersection. The offset streets make it very difficult for a traffic control device to be installed there but it is something we are looking into with the state.”

[more_OS]

For more on this story, read the next edition of The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.