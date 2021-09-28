Greggory Oliver

Greggory Oliver, age 57, was born in Brooklyn, NY and lived in River Edge, Wall, and Brick Township

He passed away on September 25, 2021. He earned a Bachelor’s degree from Fairleigh Dickenson University, and worked as an HR Director for Nitto, Inc. in Lakewood. He enjoyed fishing, boating, traveling, wa

