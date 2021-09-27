Major three-alarm fire causes wreckage on Bay Way in Brick

BRICK TOWNSHIP — A waterfront house that caught flames in Bay harbor called for a response from township firefighters, EMS and police, according to the Brick Township Police Department.

Firefighters troops from five districts including Herbertsville, Laurelton, Silverton and Pioneer amongst others were called in response to a three-alarm fire affecting two structures on Bay Way. Fire boats were called on the scene to assist the fire that has been reported to be put out after wreckage occurred to both buildings, according to reports.

Several firefighters were treated on scene by EMS and residents were urged to evacuate as fire units continue to examine secondary damages to surrounding areas, according to Ocean Scanner News.

Police were unable to provide information regarding the damaged structures at this time, but pictures from the Ocean County Sheriff’s office show two properties damaged by flames.

